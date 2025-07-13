EU-Indonesia Trade Deal Set to Open New Markets

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that a political accord has been reached to push forward the EU-Indonesia free trade agreement.

During a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, von der Leyen emphasized the significant untapped potential in the bilateral trade relationship.

She asserted that the newly minted agreement is timely, as it promises to open up new markets and opportunities for both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)