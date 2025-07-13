Left Menu

EU-Indonesia Trade Deal Set to Open New Markets

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, announced a political agreement to progress the EU-Indonesia free trade deal. She highlighted the untapped potential in their trade relations, asserting that the agreement will unlock new market opportunities at a pivotal time.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that a political accord has been reached to push forward the EU-Indonesia free trade agreement.

During a joint press conference with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, von der Leyen emphasized the significant untapped potential in the bilateral trade relationship.

She asserted that the newly minted agreement is timely, as it promises to open up new markets and opportunities for both regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

