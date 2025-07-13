A Diplomatic Reset: Australia's Albanese Strengthens Ties with China

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese initiated a significant diplomatic visit to China this weekend. The trip aims to reinforce trade ties between Australia and China, a move marked by a series of high-level discussions. Albanese met with Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining on Sunday, setting the stage for further talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister brought along a sizable business delegation, highlighting the pivotal role of economic relations in his agenda. His itinerary includes multiple business-oriented engagements in Shanghai and Chengdu, including a CEO roundtable in Beijing. Additionally, Albanese oversaw an agreement between Trip.com and Tourism Australia, aimed at boosting Chinese tourism to Australia.

This marks the second visit to China for Albanese, following his election with the Labour Party in 2022. He has been instrumental in removing various trade barriers previously imposed by Beijing, representing significant financial burdens on Australian exporters. Despite these efforts, Albanese's administration aims to reduce dependency on the Chinese market while maintaining stable bilateral relations.

