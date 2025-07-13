Rajesh Kumar Sethi Criticizes BJP's 'Manufactured Gratitude' Towards Northeast
Congress leader Rajesh Kumar Sethi rebuked Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's appeal for the Northeast to be 'grateful' to PM Modi for basic development, calling it 'problematic' and indicative of BJP's patronising attitude. Sethi highlighted unfulfilled promises and demanded accountable governance, rejecting the culture of 'manufactured gratitude'.
In a sharp rebuke to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's recent remarks, Congress leader Rajesh Kumar Sethi criticized the notion that the people of the Northeast should feel 'grateful' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fundamental developments. Describing these statements as 'deeply problematic', Sethi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harboring a patronising attitude towards the region.
Sethi emphasized that developments such as roads, jobs, connectivity, and drinking water are constitutional duties of the Prime Minister and not special favors. He pointed to the unresolved Naga Peace Accord, noting that despite Modi's 2015 assurance of a resolution within months, the situation has deteriorated with increased complexities and divisions among 28 groups.
Further highlighting the violence and displacement in Manipur and the dire state of infrastructure in Dimapur due to flooding, Sethi questioned the BJP's governance. He condemned what he terms 'manufactured gratitude' and called for genuine, accountable governance, urging the Northeast to demand their rightful entitlements.
