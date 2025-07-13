Left Menu

Mayawati's Ambedkarite Mission: A Call for Unity and Action

BSP president Mayawati urges party workers in seven states to stay committed to the Ambedkarite mission, addressing issues like organizational growth and social concerns. During a meeting, she emphasizes helping the oppressed and calls for governmental focus on public interest issues like inflation, unemployment, and law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:09 IST
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati has issued a rallying call to party workers across seven states, urging them to stay true to the Ambedkarite mission with honesty and dedication. At a recent meeting, she reviewed strategies for organizational expansion in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, stressed the importance of aiding those in need, highlighting that real assistance comes from those who have experienced oppression themselves. She criticized the superficial sympathy often shown for political leverage.

The BSP leader also voiced concerns over violence fueled by language and caste divisions, blaming narrow religious and regional politics for such issues. She called on central and state governments to prioritize critical public concerns, including inflation, poverty, unemployment, and law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

