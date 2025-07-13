Mayawati's Ambedkarite Mission: A Call for Unity and Action

BSP president Mayawati has issued a rallying call to party workers across seven states, urging them to stay true to the Ambedkarite mission with honesty and dedication. At a recent meeting, she reviewed strategies for organizational expansion in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, stressed the importance of aiding those in need, highlighting that real assistance comes from those who have experienced oppression themselves. She criticized the superficial sympathy often shown for political leverage.

The BSP leader also voiced concerns over violence fueled by language and caste divisions, blaming narrow religious and regional politics for such issues. She called on central and state governments to prioritize critical public concerns, including inflation, poverty, unemployment, and law and order.

