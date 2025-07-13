Punjab BJP President Criticizes Chief Minister's Remarks on PM Modi's Foreign Visits

Punjab BJP's newly-appointed working president, Ashwani Sharma, criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips, stating that Mann's language is unbecoming of his position.

Addressing party leaders, Sharma called the AAP government in Punjab a 'circus' lacking in stability and control over political rhetoric. He emphasized the BJP's resolve to address concerns impacting the state's populace.

Sharma further condemned Mann's comments, highlighting the importance of respectful discourse and reiterating BJP's focus on significant issues such as law and order, the sacrilege case, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board staffing shortfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)