Punjab BJP President Criticizes Chief Minister's Remarks on PM Modi's Foreign Visits
Ashwani Sharma, the newly appointed Punjab BJP working president, criticizes Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for remarks on PM Modi's foreign visits. Sharma accused Mann of lacking control over his language and criticized the AAP government, calling it a 'circus.' He emphasized BJP's commitment to addressing significant issues in Punjab.
- Country:
- India
Punjab BJP's newly-appointed working president, Ashwani Sharma, criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips, stating that Mann's language is unbecoming of his position.
Addressing party leaders, Sharma called the AAP government in Punjab a 'circus' lacking in stability and control over political rhetoric. He emphasized the BJP's resolve to address concerns impacting the state's populace.
Sharma further condemned Mann's comments, highlighting the importance of respectful discourse and reiterating BJP's focus on significant issues such as law and order, the sacrilege case, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board staffing shortfall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"PM Modi should think about India's interests rather than only going for foreign visits" Cong MP Pramod Tiwari
Punjab: Newly elected MLA from Ludhiana West Sanjeev Arora sworn in as Cabinet minister in AAP government.
BJP Stages Protests Over CM Mann's Critique of PM Modi's Foreign Visits
Sharma Criticizes Punjab CM Mann's Remarks on Modi's Foreign Visits
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Criticizes PM Modi's Foreign Visits