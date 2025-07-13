Left Menu

Punjab BJP President Criticizes Chief Minister's Remarks on PM Modi's Foreign Visits

Ashwani Sharma, the newly appointed Punjab BJP working president, criticizes Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for remarks on PM Modi's foreign visits. Sharma accused Mann of lacking control over his language and criticized the AAP government, calling it a 'circus.' He emphasized BJP's commitment to addressing significant issues in Punjab.

Updated: 13-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:13 IST
Punjab BJP's newly-appointed working president, Ashwani Sharma, criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign trips, stating that Mann's language is unbecoming of his position.

Addressing party leaders, Sharma called the AAP government in Punjab a 'circus' lacking in stability and control over political rhetoric. He emphasized the BJP's resolve to address concerns impacting the state's populace.

Sharma further condemned Mann's comments, highlighting the importance of respectful discourse and reiterating BJP's focus on significant issues such as law and order, the sacrilege case, and the Bhakra Beas Management Board staffing shortfall.

