Lockdown on Democracy: J&K Leaders Barred from Honoring Martyrs
Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders were prevented from visiting the 1931 Martyrs' graveyard to pay homage. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the move, comparing it to historic oppressions. Police restrictions led to detentions, stirring political tensions over democratic rights and national identity in the region.
In a controversial government move, political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, were prevented from visiting the 1931 Martyrs' graveyard on Sunday. The leaders sought to pay homage to those who died fighting the then Dogra ruler during a historical protest.
The crackdown came as the Srinagar district administration denied permissions, leading to house detentions and widespread political outrage. Chief Minister Abdullah equated the detentions to historic injustices, drawing parallels with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
The event marks another flashpoint between local and central governments over democratic expression in Jammu and Kashmir. Critics, including leaders from various political parties, have called the move an abuse of power, highlighting longstanding tensions in the region.
