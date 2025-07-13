Left Menu

Electoral Roll Revision Raises Concerns Over Bihar's 2025 Election Credibility

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar criticizes the necessity of a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, highlighting concerns over the 2025 election's credibility. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat defends the Election Commission's actions, accusing the Opposition of politicizing the issue amid ongoing verification efforts by the Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 19:54 IST
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar voiced strong concerns on Sunday regarding the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. He questioned the need for such a revision, especially after a recent Supreme Court decision permitted the Election Commission to conduct a special investigation, although the roll was updated mere months ago.

Kumar criticized the process, suggesting that it paints the central government's 2025 election victory as suspect. Speaking to ANI, he remarked on the sudden necessity for electoral roll revisions, implying flaws in the recent election. His comments come as part of a broader discontent regarding election integrity in the state.

In response, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat accused political opponents of unnecessarily politicizing the roll revision process. He emphasized the Election Commission's constitutional obligation to ensure fair elections and questioned who opposed this transparency effort. The revision process, which aims to wrap up by July's end, seeks comprehensive voter inclusion.

