Kolkata Rally Highlights Alarming Harassment of Bengalis
Trinamool Congress, led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, plans a rally in Kolkata to protest the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants outside West Bengal. The march draws attention to accusations of discrimination in BJP-ruled states. The rally highlights broader accusations against the central government's handling of minority issues.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a Trinamool Congress (TMC) procession in Kolkata on July 16, protesting the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants outside the state, according to state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.
The two-kilometer march will start from College Square in northern Kolkata, ending at Dorina Crossing. Bhattacharya emphasized the seriousness of the alleged discrimination faced by Bengali residents in BJP-ruled regions, pointing to a lack of essential services and threats of NRC implementation.
The rally will see participation from various TMC leaders and supporters from Howrah, Bhangar, Dum Dum, and Salt Lake. Simultaneously, protests are scheduled across districts and in New Delhi to combat what Bhattacharya describes as an attack on Bengali identity, while highlighting the central government's perceived insensitivity.
