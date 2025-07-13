Kolkata Rally Highlights Alarming Harassment of Bengalis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a Trinamool Congress (TMC) procession in Kolkata on July 16, protesting the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants outside the state, according to state finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

The two-kilometer march will start from College Square in northern Kolkata, ending at Dorina Crossing. Bhattacharya emphasized the seriousness of the alleged discrimination faced by Bengali residents in BJP-ruled regions, pointing to a lack of essential services and threats of NRC implementation.

The rally will see participation from various TMC leaders and supporters from Howrah, Bhangar, Dum Dum, and Salt Lake. Simultaneously, protests are scheduled across districts and in New Delhi to combat what Bhattacharya describes as an attack on Bengali identity, while highlighting the central government's perceived insensitivity.