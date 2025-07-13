Left Menu

EU, US Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Threats

As U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose a 30% tariff on European imports, the EU extends its suspension of countermeasures, seeking a negotiated settlement. With internal disagreements on retaliatory actions, EU leaders face pressure to protect their economies amid escalating trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:36 IST
EU, US Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has announced an extension of its suspension of countermeasures against U.S. tariffs until early August, while continuing efforts to reach a negotiated settlement. This comes in response to President Donald Trump's declaration of a 30% tariff on EU and Mexican imports starting August 1.

White House Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett emphasized the seriousness of the tariffs, indicating that current trade deal offers were insufficient for the President. EU leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, advocate for diplomacy while preparing potential retaliatory actions.

Despite internal disagreements, especially between Germany and France, the EU remains focused on defending its economic interests. With looming tariff threats, the bloc faces a daunting task of maintaining unity and securing favorable trade terms with the U.S. amidst growing global trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025