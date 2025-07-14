Left Menu

Trump Calls for Fed Chairman Powell's Resignation

President Donald Trump expressed his desire for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to resign, stating it would be beneficial if he stepped down. Trump's remarks were made to reporters while at Joint Base Andrews, highlighting ongoing tensions with the Federal Reserve's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:06 IST
Donald Trump

In a surprising development, President Donald Trump indicated his wish for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to vacate his position. Speaking to media representatives on Sunday, President Trump remarked that Powell's resignation would be a positive outcome.

The statement was delivered on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, amidst an ongoing discourse about the direction of the U.S. economic policy and the Federal Reserve's role within it.

Trump's relationship with Powell has been marked by frequent public criticisms of the Fed Chairman's monetary policies, heightening the tensions between the White House and the independent financial entity. The President's comment underscores his dissatisfaction with the current monetary leadership.

