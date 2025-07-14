Trump Calls for Fed Chairman Powell's Resignation
President Donald Trump expressed his desire for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to resign, stating it would be beneficial if he stepped down. Trump's remarks were made to reporters while at Joint Base Andrews, highlighting ongoing tensions with the Federal Reserve's leadership.
In a surprising development, President Donald Trump indicated his wish for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to vacate his position. Speaking to media representatives on Sunday, President Trump remarked that Powell's resignation would be a positive outcome.
The statement was delivered on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, amidst an ongoing discourse about the direction of the U.S. economic policy and the Federal Reserve's role within it.
Trump's relationship with Powell has been marked by frequent public criticisms of the Fed Chairman's monetary policies, heightening the tensions between the White House and the independent financial entity. The President's comment underscores his dissatisfaction with the current monetary leadership.
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Amid Alleged Gangrape Controversy
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Resignation
Tension Erupts Over Sirsa's Remarks: AAP Demands Resignation
Surjewala in Karnataka to 'prepare grounds' for Siddaramaiah's resignation, says Vijayendra
Union Minister Thakur Demands CM Banerjee's Resignation Over Kolkata Gangrape