Pakistan's Strategic Diplomacy: Ishaq Dar's SCO Summit Visit to China

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, is scheduled to visit China on Monday for the Council of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The forum, taking place in Tianjin on July 15, aims to tackle crucial international relations topics and foreign policy issues within the SCO.

The gathering will see the participation of foreign ministers from member states including China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, along with Dar. This third-highest forum in the SCO format not only deliberates but also approves key documents and statements for consideration by the Council of Heads of State.

Though Dar will hold a series of bilateral meetings during the summit, no talks are planned with India's foreign minister. Looking ahead, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected in Tianjin for the upcoming Council of Heads of State meeting, accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, highlighting the strategic significance of Pakistan's bilateral relations with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)