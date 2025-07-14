New Appointments: Governors and Lieutenant Governor Named
Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the Governor of Goa, while Kavinder Gupta will assume the role of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh is set to become the Governor of Haryana. These appointments follow the resignation of Brigadier B D Mishra as Lt Governor of Ladakh.
In a significant reshuffle, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed the Governor of Goa. This development marks a new chapter in Raju's illustrious career, previously serving as the civil aviation minister.
Kavinder Gupta, who once held the position of deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to assume the role of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. This appointment was confirmed through a recent official communique, signaling Gupta's new responsibilities in the region.
Additionally, with the acceptance of Brigadier B D Mishra's resignation, Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh is to take on the role of Governor of Haryana. These appointments are official upon the designated individuals assuming their respective offices.
