New Appointments: Governors and Lieutenant Governor Named

In a significant reshuffle, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed the Governor of Goa. This development marks a new chapter in Raju's illustrious career, previously serving as the civil aviation minister.

Kavinder Gupta, who once held the position of deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, is set to assume the role of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. This appointment was confirmed through a recent official communique, signaling Gupta's new responsibilities in the region.

Additionally, with the acceptance of Brigadier B D Mishra's resignation, Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh is to take on the role of Governor of Haryana. These appointments are official upon the designated individuals assuming their respective offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)