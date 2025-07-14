Omar Abdullah's Defiant Tribute: Scaling Gates and Overcoming Barriers

In a bold move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard on Monday to honor martyrs, defying attempts by authorities to hinder his visit.

Just a day earlier, Abdullah, along with other political leaders, found themselves under house arrest, prevented from marking the somber Martyrs' Day anniversary. The tension was palpable as the security forces had cordoned off the roads leading to the graveyard in downtown Srinagar.

On reaching the locked entrance, Abdullah resorted to climbing over to ensure his homage was paid, later criticizing the administration for their actions. The martyred graves stand as a testament, according to Abdullah, who vowed continued visits beyond any imposed restrictions.

