Omar Abdullah's Defiant Tribute: Scaling Gates and Overcoming Barriers
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard to pay tribute to martyrs, alleging authorities tried to obstruct him. Despite challenges and house arrest, Abdullah and colleagues reached the memorial, criticizing the governance for restricting their movements.
In a bold move, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah scaled the gates of the Naqshband Sahib graveyard on Monday to honor martyrs, defying attempts by authorities to hinder his visit.
Just a day earlier, Abdullah, along with other political leaders, found themselves under house arrest, prevented from marking the somber Martyrs' Day anniversary. The tension was palpable as the security forces had cordoned off the roads leading to the graveyard in downtown Srinagar.
On reaching the locked entrance, Abdullah resorted to climbing over to ensure his homage was paid, later criticizing the administration for their actions. The martyred graves stand as a testament, according to Abdullah, who vowed continued visits beyond any imposed restrictions.
