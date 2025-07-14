Showdown in Telangana: Political Firestorm Over Controversial Comments

A political storm has erupted in Telangana with Telangana Jagruthi, under the leadership of BRS MLC K Kavitha, filing a complaint against suspended Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna. Mallanna's objectionable comments about Kavitha have sparked outrage, prompting the organization's women leaders to seek intervention from the state's women's commission.

Amid mounting tensions, Mallanna met with state Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, seeking action against what he described as an 'attack' on his office by Jagruthi members. The altercation, which included protests and gunfire, further intensified the ongoing saga.

The conflict has taken a legal turn, with both parties filing cases against each other under various sections, leading the police to initiate an investigation. Mallanna, suspended from Congress for alleged anti-party activities, now claims an attempt on his life was orchestrated under Kavitha's orders, as the political drama unfolds.