New Leadership: Major Governor and LG Appointments Announced

In a significant reshuffle of gubernatorial positions, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been named the Governor of Goa. Raju, a seasoned leader from the Telugu Desam Party, replaces P S Sreedharan Pillai. Previously, Raju held the position of civil aviation minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kavinder Gupta, a prominent figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Gupta's extensive political experience includes serving as the mayor of Jammu for three consecutive terms.

Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been selected as the Governor of Haryana. A veteran BJP leader from West Bengal, Ghosh will succeed Bandaru Dattatraya. These high-profile appointments highlight the strategic deployment of experienced political leaders to key roles.