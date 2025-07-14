New Leadership: Major Governor and LG Appointments Announced
Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been appointed as the new Governor of Goa, Kavinder Gupta as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, and Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the Governor of Haryana. These appointments will take effect from the dates they assume their respective offices, as announced in an official communique.
- Country:
- India
In a significant reshuffle of gubernatorial positions, Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju has been named the Governor of Goa. Raju, a seasoned leader from the Telugu Desam Party, replaces P S Sreedharan Pillai. Previously, Raju held the position of civil aviation minister under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Kavinder Gupta, a prominent figure within the Bharatiya Janata Party and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Gupta's extensive political experience includes serving as the mayor of Jammu for three consecutive terms.
Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been selected as the Governor of Haryana. A veteran BJP leader from West Bengal, Ghosh will succeed Bandaru Dattatraya. These high-profile appointments highlight the strategic deployment of experienced political leaders to key roles.
ALSO READ
Himachal Flash Floods: BJP Criticizes State Government’s Response Amidst Extensive Damage
Mayawati Condemns BJP and Congress Over RSS Controversy
AAP Protests BJP's Slum Demolition in Delhi: A Stand for the Displaced
Rising Tensions: BJP Protest Highlights Crime Wave Against Women in West Bengal
Bihar BJP Chief Demands Emergency Elections in West Bengal Amid Gangrape Allegations