Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday his recommendation for First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko to assume the role of Prime Minister. The announcement came during a meeting held in Kyiv.

Zelenskiy revealed that the discussions centered on strategies to enhance Ukraine's economic strengths, broaden support programs for Ukrainian citizens, and ramp up domestic weapons manufacturing.

The President further emphasized the need for a transformation within Ukraine's executive branch, stating that Svyrydenko's leadership could bring a significant renewal to the government's operations.