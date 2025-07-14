Political Tensions Flare in Telangana Over Remarks Against Kavitha
Political tension in Telangana is rising over controversial remarks made by Teenmaar Mallanna against K Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The silence of BRS party and criticism from Congress leaders have intensified the debate. The incident has highlighted internal conflicts within the BRS party and responses from political figures.
Political tensions in Telangana have surged following contentious remarks made by suspended Congress MLC Teenmaar Mallanna against K Kavitha, the daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BRS party's conspicuous silence on the issue and the condemnation from ruling Congress have fueled debates throughout the state's political circles.
The situation intensified on Sunday as Mallanna's Personal Security Officer (PSO) fired shots into the air to disperse protesters from Telangana Jagruthi, led by MLC Kavitha, who allegedly attacked Mallanna's office in Medipally. The protests were in response to what the police labeled as Mallanna's "derogatory" remarks.
Reacting to a query about the BRS's silence, Kavitha stated it was up to the party to respond or not. Meanwhile, the ruling Congress party and Transport Minister Ponnal Prabhakar condemned Mallanna's comments, emphasizing the importance of respecting women. Internal discord within the BRS was revealed as senior leaders acknowledged differences with Kavitha, pointing to tensions that have been simmering for months.
