Controversy Brews in Bihar Over Alleged Foreign Voters
The CPI(ML) Liberation accuses the Election Commission (EC) of spreading misleading stories about foreign nationals being found in Bihar, aiming to disguise inadequacies in the voter revision exercise. The party highlights issues such as omitted household visits by booth-level officers and the pressure on electoral workers.
- Country:
- India
The CPI(ML) Liberation has raised serious concerns about claims made by Election Commission officials regarding the discovery of 'foreign nationals' in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. The party alleges that the EC's narrative aims to obscure reality and mislead the public.
Dipankar Bhattacharya, the general secretary of the party, argues that many households have not received visits from booth-level officers (BLOs), leaving numerous electors without necessary acknowledgment or documentation. He claims that the situation poses a risk of disenfranchisement to millions in Bihar.
Furthermore, Bhattacharya accuses the EC of planting stories that distract from the lack of proper procedural implementation. The party opposes the current electoral roll revision, dubbing it 'vote bandi' and calls for a fair and transparent process.
