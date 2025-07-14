EU Rejects Trump's Tariff Threat
The European Union has deemed President Donald Trump's 30% tariff threat as 'absolutely unacceptable.' This sentiment was expressed by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen at a press conference alongside EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic in Brussels.
The European Union has swiftly responded to what it calls an 'absolutely unacceptable' threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 30% tariff.
This strong stance was articulated by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in a joint press conference with EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic.
The remarks, delivered in Brussels, reflect the growing tension between the EU and the U.S. over trade policies.
