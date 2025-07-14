EU Rejects Trump's Tariff Threat

The European Union has swiftly responded to what it calls an 'absolutely unacceptable' threat from U.S. President Donald Trump to impose a 30% tariff.

This strong stance was articulated by Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen in a joint press conference with EU Trade Chief Maros Sefcovic.

The remarks, delivered in Brussels, reflect the growing tension between the EU and the U.S. over trade policies.