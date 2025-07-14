U.S. to Supply Patriot Systems to NATO for Ukraine Support
President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. plans to supply NATO with Patriot missile systems to support Ukraine's defense against Russia. Some countries within NATO will exchange their current Patriotic systems for new ones, and the shipments are expected to arrive within days.
President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States will bolster NATO's military support for Ukraine by providing advanced Patriot missile systems. This move is aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions with Russia.
During a press interaction, Trump specified that the military assistance package would include a complete set of Patriot missile systems along with their batteries, ensuring a robust defensive aid for Ukraine.
He further mentioned that the delivery is anticipated soon, with some NATO countries set to exchange their existing Patriot systems for those supplied by the U.S., highlighting international cooperation in military readiness.
