Left Menu

U.S. to Supply Patriot Systems to NATO for Ukraine Support

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. plans to supply NATO with Patriot missile systems to support Ukraine's defense against Russia. Some countries within NATO will exchange their current Patriotic systems for new ones, and the shipments are expected to arrive within days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:13 IST
U.S. to Supply Patriot Systems to NATO for Ukraine Support
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump has confirmed that the United States will bolster NATO's military support for Ukraine by providing advanced Patriot missile systems. This move is aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's defense capabilities amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

During a press interaction, Trump specified that the military assistance package would include a complete set of Patriot missile systems along with their batteries, ensuring a robust defensive aid for Ukraine.

He further mentioned that the delivery is anticipated soon, with some NATO countries set to exchange their existing Patriot systems for those supplied by the U.S., highlighting international cooperation in military readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025