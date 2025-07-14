Historic Participation: Syria Joins EU-Middle East Meeting
Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that Israel is open to Syria's participation in an EU-Middle East meeting. Saar expressed interest in the outcomes of the meeting and remarked on the significance of having Syria present. This marks a notable moment in regional diplomacy.
In a landmark development, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has indicated Israel's openness to Syria's involvement in an EU-Middle East meeting held in Brussels. The announcement signals a potential shift in regional relations.
Speaking to reporters, Saar expressed readiness to engage in the same platform as Syrian representatives. 'We welcome the participation of the Syrian minister. We will be together in the same meeting. Let's see what will happen,' he stated.
This meeting could serve as a turning point in diplomatic efforts across the region, marking Syria's unusual attendance alongside Israel at such an international summit.
