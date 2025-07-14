Romania's Coalition Government Survives Confidence Vote Amidst Tax Hike Debates

Romania's coalition government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, successfully navigated a no-confidence vote on Monday. This victory allows the three-week-old administration to continue implementing critical, albeit unpopular, tax hikes aimed at reducing Europe's largest budget deficit.

The broad coalition, composed of four pro-European parties, took the reins of government in June after a prolonged period of political uncertainty following a presidential election redo. Despite pushback from various sectors including employers and labor unions, the government has been pushing through increased value-added tax, excise duties, and other financial measures to avoid credit rating downgrades and unblock EU funds.

The opposition, led by hard-right factions, has vowed to continue challenging these measures. While internal dissent exists, particularly within the Social Democrats who call for progressive taxation reforms, the coalition remains focused on reducing the budget deficit to approximately 8% of GDP by the end of the year.