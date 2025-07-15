Supreme Court Allows Trump's Education Overhaul

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a significant victory for the Trump administration by allowing it to proceed with plans to dismantle the Department of Education. This follows President Donald Trump's broader strategy to reduce federal control in favor of increased state governance in educational matters.

The ruling came as the Supreme Court lifted a previous federal judge's order, which had reinstated roughly 1,400 employees impacted by extensive layoffs. This order had also temporarily blocked the relocation of critical department functions to other federal bodies.

This decision underscores the administration's ongoing efforts to reshape the role of federal government in education, reflecting a clear push for decentralization and greater state involvement.