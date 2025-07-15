Left Menu

Brazil's Trade Shield: Lula's Decree & Trump's Tariffs

Brazilian President Lula's upcoming decree addresses foreign trade challenges facing the Brazilian economy. The decree, regulating a trade reciprocity law passed in April, will be published Tuesday. This action follows U.S. President Trump's announcement of a significant tariff on Brazilian exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 15-07-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 01:42 IST
Brazil's Trade Shield: Lula's Decree & Trump's Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to sign a decree on Monday aimed at counteracting foreign trade measures that are damaging the Brazilian economy. This strategic move was announced by his chief of staff, Rui Costa, during a briefing with journalists in Brasilia.

The forthcoming decree will establish rules regulating the trade reciprocity law, which was approved by Brazil's Congress in April. According to Costa, the decree is slated for publication in the official gazette on Tuesday, marking a pivotal step in the nation's economic strategy.

This development comes on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration last week that he intends to implement a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports, a measure likely to significantly impact Brazil's trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025