Controversy Surrounds Fed's $2.5 Billion Renovation Project
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has requested a review of the $2.5 billion cost for Fed building renovations, sparking political debate. Critics linked to President Trump question Powell's accountability and suggest using the project costs as grounds for his dismissal, though they lack the authority to do so.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is facing scrutiny over the escalating costs of a major renovation project at the Fed's headquarters, now estimated at $2.5 billion. Powell has reached out to the Fed's inspector general to reassess these expenses, a move reported by Politico.
The project's financial overruns have drawn criticism from allies of former President Donald Trump, who have long questioned Powell's leadership. Trump has criticized Powell over interest rates and expressed a desire for his resignation; however, he cannot remove him from office over monetary policy disagreements.
The renovation's price tag has also caught the attention of the Trump administration, with White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett confirming inquiries into the matter. Powell's recent communications, including a letter to key lawmakers, suggest efforts to address transparency concerns, as the inspector general continues to have full access to project details.
ALSO READ
Water Committee Chair Urges Transparency, Maintenance Ahead of Rand Water Shutdown
IMF Collaborates with Senegal for Financial Transparency
ECI’s Special Electoral Roll Revision Underway in Bihar with Full Transparency
CJI Gavai assures 'complete transparency' in collegium system; says no compromise on merit
More transparency will be infused in collegium system of appointment of judges: Chief Justice of India B R Gavai in Mumbai.