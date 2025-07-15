Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: President Lai’s Strategic Visit to Paraguay
Paraguay is set to welcome Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te next month, potentially stirring geopolitical tensions. Paraguay remains Taiwan’s only South American ally amidst Taiwanese presidential visits, typically involving sensitive U.S. stops. This highlights Taiwan’s goal to maintain international ties despite China's strong opposition.
In a move likely to ruffle feathers in Beijing, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te is gearing up for a state visit to Paraguay next month. Paraguayan President Santiago Pena confirmed the visit during a bilateral investment meeting in the capital. Such high-profile visits usually involve stops in the United States, a major ally of Taiwan, which Beijing views unfavorably.
Despite mounting pressure from China, Taiwan maintains formal diplomatic relations with only a dozen nations globally, with Paraguay as the sole partner in South America. The visit exemplifies a strategic effort by Taiwan to reinforce its international relationships as some Latin American allies have pivoted towards China, seeking robust economic alliances.
The U.S. State Department has been tight-lipped on the issue, while Taiwan's government continues to assert its right to global engagement. As discussions continue, the geopolitical landscape remains tense, with Taiwan aiming to demonstrate its status as a key global player amidst ongoing disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
