Bangladesh Murder Suspects Escape to India Amid Election Tensions

Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka, passing away from his injuries six days later despite advanced treatment in Singapore.

Top authorities at Dhaka Metropolitan Police revealed that the primary suspects in Hadi's murder, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, have escaped Bangladesh and are currently in India's Meghalaya state, assisted by local contacts.

The murder of Hadi, a key figure in the movement against the former Awami League government and a parliamentary candidate in the forthcoming elections, adds further tension to the already charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)