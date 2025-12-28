Left Menu

Bangladesh Murder Suspects Escape to India Amid Election Tensions

Following the death of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi from a gunshot wound, suspects Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh have reportedly fled to India. The murder occurred amid heightened political tensions during the February 2024 elections in Bangladesh. Police officials continue investigations while seeking cooperation from Indian authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-12-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 13:45 IST
Bangladesh Murder Suspects Escape to India Amid Election Tensions
  • Bangladesh

Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the head on December 12 during an election campaign in Dhaka, passing away from his injuries six days later despite advanced treatment in Singapore.

Top authorities at Dhaka Metropolitan Police revealed that the primary suspects in Hadi's murder, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh, have escaped Bangladesh and are currently in India's Meghalaya state, assisted by local contacts.

The murder of Hadi, a key figure in the movement against the former Awami League government and a parliamentary candidate in the forthcoming elections, adds further tension to the already charged political atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

