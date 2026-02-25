Left Menu

Sharad Pawar's Health Update: Back on His Feet

Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP (SP) and Rajya Sabha member, was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic after being admitted for dehydration. Doctors confirm he is recovering well and recommend rest. Previously, Pawar was hospitalized for a chest infection earlier in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:45 IST
Sharad Pawar's Health Update: Back on His Feet
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and a senior member of the Rajya Sabha, was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic after being hospitalized due to dehydration. On Wednesday morning, doctors at the Pune hospital reported that the seasoned politician, aged 85, is recovering well.

Dr. Purvez Grant, the esteemed chief cardiologist and chairman of the hospital, confirmed Pawar's discharge and outlined the advice for him to rest over the next few days before resuming his routine activities. This development follows his earlier hospitalization for a chest infection from February 9 to 14 at the same facility.

Despite these health setbacks, Sharad Pawar seems to be on the mend, with plans to return to Mumbai for rest and recuperation. Supporters and well-wishers will undoubtedly be relieved to learn of his stable condition and hopeful return to normal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global
2
Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

 India
3
VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

 India
4
Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Energy Project

Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Ene...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026