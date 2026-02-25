Sharad Pawar's Health Update: Back on His Feet

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and a senior member of the Rajya Sabha, was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic after being hospitalized due to dehydration. On Wednesday morning, doctors at the Pune hospital reported that the seasoned politician, aged 85, is recovering well.

Dr. Purvez Grant, the esteemed chief cardiologist and chairman of the hospital, confirmed Pawar's discharge and outlined the advice for him to rest over the next few days before resuming his routine activities. This development follows his earlier hospitalization for a chest infection from February 9 to 14 at the same facility.

Despite these health setbacks, Sharad Pawar seems to be on the mend, with plans to return to Mumbai for rest and recuperation. Supporters and well-wishers will undoubtedly be relieved to learn of his stable condition and hopeful return to normal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)