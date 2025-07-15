Tensions Rise as Karnataka CM Boycotts Sigandur Bridge Inauguration

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has sparked a political controversy by boycotting the inauguration of the Sigandur bridge, India's second-longest cable-stayed structure, in Shivamogga.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah alleged a serious breach of protocol, pointing out that the programme was held without consulting the state government. Despite a technical report suggesting the project is incomplete, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proceeded with the event. The invitation card even mentioned Siddaramaiah's name without prior notification.

The Chief Minister criticized the centre's actions as contrary to the spirit of cooperative federalism, further noting discrepancies in protocol by listing certain names on the invitation ahead of others. This incident marks significant discord between state and central authorities over infrastructure developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)