Japan's New Approach to Foreign Influx: A Political Turning Point

Japan implements a new administrative body to address the rising number of foreigners, coinciding with immigration concerns ahead of the national election. This cross-agency platform aims to manage issues like crime and over-tourism, reflecting voter anxiety and influencing political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:27 IST
On Tuesday, Japan established a new administrative body to tackle growing concerns over the increasing number of foreigners in the country. As policies regarding non-Japanese residents become a crucial topic in the upcoming national election, this agency is designated as a cross-agency 'control tower' to address issues such as crime and over-tourism, according to the government.

Historically, Japan has enforced strict immigration laws to preserve its homogeneous society. However, these laws have been gradually relaxed in response to a shrinking and aging workforce. Last year, foreign nationals reached a record 3.8 million, constituting about 3% of the population. The creation of this administrative entity follows a proposal by lawmakers in Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's party, advocating for a balanced coexistence with foreign nationals.

Proposed measures for this coexistence involve tougher regulations for foreigners obtaining Japanese driver's licenses and purchasing real estate. Prime Minister Ishiba highlighted concerns over foreign-related crime and misuse of systems, contributing to public unease. These issues have gained traction among voters, as indicated by the increasing popularity of the populist Sanseito party, challenging the ruling coalition's majority in the upcoming election.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

