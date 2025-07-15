Left Menu

Tense Ceasefire Talks: A Fragile Path to Peace in Gaza

Ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas in Doha have stalled. The U.S.-backed proposal includes a phased hostage release, Israeli troop withdrawal, and aid for Gaza. Despite mediation efforts, political tensions in Israel and demands from Hamas complicate agreements. Both sides face internal and external pressures influencing negotiations.

In Doha, Israeli and Hamas negotiators face a deadlock in the latest ceasefire discussions. The ambitious proposal, backed by the U.S., seeks a 60-day truce with phased hostage exchanges and troop withdrawals from Gaza.

Despite mediation by U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian officials, hope for a swift resolution has diminished. The plan proposes returning hostages in exchange for detained Palestinians, but exact numbers remain unclear, introducing complexities.

Further complicating matters, political tensions in Israel and demands from Hamas hinder progress. As negotiations drag on, both parties grapple with internal and external pressures, casting doubt on reaching a long-term peace agreement.

