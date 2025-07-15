Trump's Covert Push for Ukraine's Offensive
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly encouraged Ukraine's President Zelenskiy to consider deeper military strikes into Russian territory, contingent on U.S. support with long-range weapons. This information surfaced through sources briefed on their discussions. The White House has yet to comment, and Reuters has not verified the claim.
In a surprising development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine should intensify its military operations, potentially targeting Russian territory. This revelation comes from a report by the Financial Times, based on information from individuals familiar with Trump's conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
According to the report, during these discussions, Trump inquired whether Zelenskiy could strike targets within Russia if the United States provided the necessary long-range weaponry. These claims highlight an unexpected aspect of Trump's foreign policy interactions during his presidency.
As of now, the White House has not provided any comments on the matter, and Reuters has yet to confirm the details of these alleged conversations. The potential implications of such discussions could profoundly impact international relations and ongoing geopolitical dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AT&T In Talks with the White House Amid Situation
High-Stakes Diplomacy at the White House: Trump and Netanyahu Meeting
AT&T Responds to Unexpected White House Situation
Trump Welcomes Former Gaza Hostage: A Reunification at the White House
Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with UFC fight at White House