In a surprising development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine should intensify its military operations, potentially targeting Russian territory. This revelation comes from a report by the Financial Times, based on information from individuals familiar with Trump's conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

According to the report, during these discussions, Trump inquired whether Zelenskiy could strike targets within Russia if the United States provided the necessary long-range weaponry. These claims highlight an unexpected aspect of Trump's foreign policy interactions during his presidency.

As of now, the White House has not provided any comments on the matter, and Reuters has yet to confirm the details of these alleged conversations. The potential implications of such discussions could profoundly impact international relations and ongoing geopolitical dynamics.

