Trump Questions European Commitment to NATO amidst Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump expressed doubts about European Union's commitment to fight for the U.S. in a potential conflict, influencing his decision not to sign a trade deal with the bloc. He believes the UK would support the U.S. and rewarded Britain with tariff exemptions, unlike other EU nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:47 IST
In a revealing interview, U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on the European Union's willingness to support the United States in military conflicts, a stance that swayed his decision against finalizing a trade deal with the bloc.

Trump told the BBC that he was confident Britain would aid the U.S., a belief that led him to offer the UK exemptions from his tariff program. In stark contrast, European goods face a threatened 30% tariff.

The President also highlighted concerns over NATO's commitment, noting that although NATO's Article 5 was only invoked for the U.S. after September 11, he still questions whether all members would uphold the alliance's collective defense clause today.

