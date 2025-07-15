Trump Questions European Commitment to NATO amidst Trade Tensions

In a revealing interview, U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on the European Union's willingness to support the United States in military conflicts, a stance that swayed his decision against finalizing a trade deal with the bloc.

Trump told the BBC that he was confident Britain would aid the U.S., a belief that led him to offer the UK exemptions from his tariff program. In stark contrast, European goods face a threatened 30% tariff.

The President also highlighted concerns over NATO's commitment, noting that although NATO's Article 5 was only invoked for the U.S. after September 11, he still questions whether all members would uphold the alliance's collective defense clause today.