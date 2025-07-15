Trump's Secret Ukraine Strategy: A Push Against Moscow

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Ukraine to escalate military actions against Russia. According to the Financial Times, Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy if Ukraine could target Moscow with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles.

This conversation allegedly took place on July 4, following a call Trump held with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Discussions of supplying Ukraine with ATACMS missiles were also mentioned, according to anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The White House has not yet commented on the report, which Reuters has been unable to independently verify. At the time, Trump expressed disappointment with Russia's lack of interest in ending its war with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)