French PM: nation's high debts represent 'mortal danger' for the country

France's high debts represent a 'mortal danger' for the country, said Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday, as he prepared to outline a 40 billion-euro ($46.54 billion) budget squeeze.

"We have become addicted to public spending," said Bayrou.

($1 = 0.8595 euros)

