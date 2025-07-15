French PM: nation's high debts represent 'mortal danger' for the country
Reuters | Paris | 15-07-2025
France's high debts represent a 'mortal danger' for the country, said Prime Minister Francois Bayrou on Tuesday, as he prepared to outline a 40 billion-euro ($46.54 billion) budget squeeze.
"We have become addicted to public spending," said Bayrou.
($1 = 0.8595 euros)
