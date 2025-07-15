Left Menu

Jaishankar Calls for Resolute SCO Stance Against Terrorism

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for an uncompromising stance on terrorism and extremism. He highlighted India's firm response to the Pahalgam attack and urged for cooperation based on mutual respect and sovereign equality among member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:31 IST
Jaishankar Calls for Resolute SCO Stance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a strong message to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged the body to adhere firmly to its anti-terrorism objectives. Speaking in the presence of representatives from key member nations, including China and Pakistan, Jaishankar highlighted India's decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which aimed to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of cooperation on mutual terms, such as sovereign equality and territorial integrity, and pointed out the growing concerns globally about the Belt and Road Initiative, which critics say disregards national sovereignties. He called on SCO to expand its developmental assistance to Afghanistan and improve regional connectivity through projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The minister's remarks underscored India's commitment to combating terrorism amid challenges like competition and coercion in the international sphere. By advocating for strong, collective actions within SCO, Jaishankar reiterated the bloc's responsibility in shaping a stable and multi-polar world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025