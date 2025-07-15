Jaishankar Calls for Resolute SCO Stance Against Terrorism

In a strong message to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged the body to adhere firmly to its anti-terrorism objectives. Speaking in the presence of representatives from key member nations, including China and Pakistan, Jaishankar highlighted India's decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which aimed to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of cooperation on mutual terms, such as sovereign equality and territorial integrity, and pointed out the growing concerns globally about the Belt and Road Initiative, which critics say disregards national sovereignties. He called on SCO to expand its developmental assistance to Afghanistan and improve regional connectivity through projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor.

The minister's remarks underscored India's commitment to combating terrorism amid challenges like competition and coercion in the international sphere. By advocating for strong, collective actions within SCO, Jaishankar reiterated the bloc's responsibility in shaping a stable and multi-polar world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)