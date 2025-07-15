Jaishankar Calls for Resolute SCO Stance Against Terrorism
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conclave, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the need for an uncompromising stance on terrorism and extremism. He highlighted India's firm response to the Pahalgam attack and urged for cooperation based on mutual respect and sovereign equality among member states.
- Country:
- China
In a strong message to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has urged the body to adhere firmly to its anti-terrorism objectives. Speaking in the presence of representatives from key member nations, including China and Pakistan, Jaishankar highlighted India's decisive response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which aimed to undermine the tourism economy of Jammu and Kashmir.
Jaishankar stressed the importance of cooperation on mutual terms, such as sovereign equality and territorial integrity, and pointed out the growing concerns globally about the Belt and Road Initiative, which critics say disregards national sovereignties. He called on SCO to expand its developmental assistance to Afghanistan and improve regional connectivity through projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor.
The minister's remarks underscored India's commitment to combating terrorism amid challenges like competition and coercion in the international sphere. By advocating for strong, collective actions within SCO, Jaishankar reiterated the bloc's responsibility in shaping a stable and multi-polar world order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SCO
- terrorism
- Jaishankar
- India
- Pahalgam attack
- China
- Pakistan
- BRI
- Afghanistan
- connectivity
ALSO READ
Dalai Lama’s Succession Plans Amidst Tensions with China
China's Manufacturing Sector Faces Ongoing Challenges Amid Global Tensions
China Stocks Steady as Manufacturing Woes Persist Amid Trade Tensions
Azhar Mahmood Takes Charge as Pakistan's Red-Ball Head Coach
New Regional Bloc: Pakistan and China Propose SAARC Alternative