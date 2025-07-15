Left Menu

Omar Abdullah: Politeness Misread as Weakness Amid Political Turmoil

Amidst rising political tensions, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, criticizes misinterpretation of his administration's politeness as weakness. He calls for accountability following an intelligence failure in the Pahalgam terror attack and demands an apology from Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for the alleged manhandling during Martyrs Day tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:34 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah issued a stern warning against perceiving his administration's politeness as a weakness, remarks that emerged following an alleged manhandling incident by police while he paid tributes to the 1931 martyrs.

Abdullah held Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha accountable for the intelligence failure related to the Pahalgam terror attack, seeking an apology for the incident and an admission of responsibility from the Lt Governor.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary echoed Abdullah's sentiments, urging Lt Governor Sinha to apologize to the people and highlighting the incident as a disrespect to democracy and an insult to Kashmir's elected leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

