Left Menu

Trump's Budget Battle: Foreign Aid and Broadcast Funding Under Siege

The U.S. Senate is set to vote on President Trump's proposal to cut $9.4 billion in foreign aid and public broadcasting. Despite narrow Republican majorities, several senators express opposition. Democrats and some Republicans view the cuts as undermining congressional power over spending and harming vital health initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:59 IST
Trump's Budget Battle: Foreign Aid and Broadcast Funding Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Senate is poised for a decisive vote on President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to cut $9.4 billion from foreign aid and public broadcasting. This hotly debated measure marks a significant test of Trump's influence over congressional Republicans.

Senate Republican Leader John Thune expressed uncertainty about gathering enough support for the proposal without amendments, as dissent brews among some GOP members. The proposed cuts, highlighted by Trump's threat to withhold endorsement from uncooperative members, have stirred significant opposition among Democrats.

The package's impending deadline adds pressure, with prior standalone rescission efforts failing under Trump's first term. The administration's aggressive stance might complicate future bipartisan budget negotiations. Critics argue these cuts compromise essential health programs and vital rural news services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025