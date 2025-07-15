Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Double-Edged Sword for Bolsonaro

Donald Trump’s recent decision to impose 50% tariffs against Brazil to support Jair Bolsonaro has sparked controversy. Critics believe the move could harm rather than help Bolsonaro, rallying support for his opponent Lula amid fears of economic fallout. Bolsonaro’s allies are caught between backing Trump and mitigating domestic backlash.

Donald Trump's latest imposition of 50% tariffs on Brazil, ostensibly to support right-wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, has sent shockwaves through political spheres. Despite Trump's claims of aiding Bolsonaro amid his legal battles, the tariffs might inflict economic harm instead.

Currently facing accusations in Brazil, Bolsonaro and his allies are surprised by Trump's approach. With the 2026 presidential aspirations clouded by legal challenges, the tariffs might bolster support for opponents like leftist President Lula.

The international ripple effect from the tariffs has been notable, with global political landscapes being influenced. As Bolsonaro's circle grapples with these issues, their allegiance to Trump's actions remains under scrutiny.

