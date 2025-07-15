Czech Republic Opts Out of U.S. Weapons Purchase for Ukraine

The Czech Republic has chosen not to partake in a U.S. initiative to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Tuesday, as reported by news website publico.cz.

According to Fiala, the Czech Republic is prioritizing alternative projects to support Ukraine. One such project is the ammunition initiative, which involves obtaining large-calibre shells worldwide, backed financially by allies.

This move highlights the Czech Republic's strategic decision to offer assistance through different channels rather than direct weapon purchases under the U.S. plan.