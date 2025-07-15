Left Menu

Czech Republic Opts Out of U.S. Weapons Purchase for Ukraine

The Czech Republic has decided not to participate in the U.S. plan to buy weapons for Ukraine. Instead, it will focus on alternative assistance projects, such as the ammunition initiative, which involves sourcing large-calibre shells globally with ally funding.

The Czech Republic has chosen not to partake in a U.S. initiative to purchase weapons for Ukraine, Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced on Tuesday, as reported by news website publico.cz.

According to Fiala, the Czech Republic is prioritizing alternative projects to support Ukraine. One such project is the ammunition initiative, which involves obtaining large-calibre shells worldwide, backed financially by allies.

This move highlights the Czech Republic's strategic decision to offer assistance through different channels rather than direct weapon purchases under the U.S. plan.

