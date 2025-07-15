Left Menu

Unveiled: Britain's Secret Afghan Relocation Saga

Britain established a covert scheme to relocate thousands of Afghans to the UK following a data leak jeopardizing their safety from the Taliban. The operation, costing £2 billion, aimed to protect those identified in the leak. The disclosure led to a superinjunction, now lifted, amidst financial strains and legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:43 IST
Unveiled: Britain's Secret Afghan Relocation Saga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to protect thousands of Afghans at risk after a significant data leak, Britain secretly spearheaded a relocation scheme estimated to cost £2 billion. The move came after personal details were exposed, putting those involved in danger of Taliban reprisals following their return to power.

The data breach, which originated from a Ministry of Defence leak in early 2022 and appeared on Facebook the following year, was initially kept under wraps by a superinjunction. As the media ban has now lifted, Defence Minister John Healey expressed deep remorse in the House of Commons, acknowledging the severe implications, including threats to public safety and potential legal ramifications.

While around 4,500 Afghans have successfully relocated, there will be no further asylum offers due to the leak. This comes against the backdrop of tightened public budgets and the ascendancy of the anti-immigration Reform UK. Legal actions and a comprehensive review further complicate the Ministry's position, marking this as one of Britain's most substantial security debacles in recent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025