Left Menu

Major Shakeup in Ukraine: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Government Reshuffle

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has resigned, marking a key step in a significant government reshuffle under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is tipped as the new leader. The changes occur amid ongoing war pressures and U.S.-Ukraine diplomatic maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:44 IST
Major Shakeup in Ukraine: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Government Reshuffle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a pivotal moment for Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has tendered his resignation, a move anticipated to instigate a major government reshuffle under President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Announced on Tuesday through a Telegram post, Shmyhal's exit signals impending adjustments at the highest echelons of Ukrainian leadership.

President Zelenskyy has proposed that 39-year-old Yuliia Svyrydenko, the current deputy prime minister and first female economy minister, replace Shmyhal. Svyrydenko has been instrumental in US-Ukraine negotiations and brings considerable experience in defense and economic recovery discussions.

The government changes come as Ukraine copes with heightened aggression from Russia and bolstered military efforts from the US, amid apprehensions regarding future U.S. support. Shmyhal may transition into the role of defense minister, freeing current minister Rustem Umerov for a potential diplomatic post in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025