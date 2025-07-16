Revamping Diplomacy: Waltz's Vision for a Renewed U.N.

Mike Waltz, President Trump's nominee for U.S. envoy to the United Nations, emphasized the necessity of reforming the U.N. on Tuesday, underscoring America's role in countering China's growing influence.

During his Senate hearing, Waltz highlighted the need for the U.N. to refocus on its original mission of peacemaking, calling for increased transparency and efficiency.

The U.N. faces financial challenges as the U.S. remains its largest contributor. Waltz's approach aligns with Trump's critical stance on multilateral institutions and their financial commitments.

