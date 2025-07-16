Left Menu

Trump Announces New Tariff Plans for Smaller Countries

U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed plans to notify smaller countries about U.S. tariff rates, potentially setting them at over 10%. He expressed satisfaction with existing agreements covering over 20 countries and indicated forthcoming letters detailing tariffs for smaller nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 04:38 IST
Trump Announces New Tariff Plans for Smaller Countries
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to send notifications to smaller countries regarding their U.S. tariff rates. Speaking after an event in Pittsburgh, Trump suggested that these tariffs would likely be set at over 10%.

Expressing satisfaction with the existing agreements, Trump noted that blanket tariff deals had already been reached with more than 20 nations. He reassured reporters that the remaining smaller countries would soon receive notifications.

"We'll be releasing a letter soon," Trump stated, highlighting the upcoming tariff rate determination, which is expected to streamline trade relations with smaller nations.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025