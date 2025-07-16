Trump Announces New Tariff Plans for Smaller Countries
U.S. President Donald Trump disclosed plans to notify smaller countries about U.S. tariff rates, potentially setting them at over 10%. He expressed satisfaction with existing agreements covering over 20 countries and indicated forthcoming letters detailing tariffs for smaller nations.
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to send notifications to smaller countries regarding their U.S. tariff rates. Speaking after an event in Pittsburgh, Trump suggested that these tariffs would likely be set at over 10%.
Expressing satisfaction with the existing agreements, Trump noted that blanket tariff deals had already been reached with more than 20 nations. He reassured reporters that the remaining smaller countries would soon receive notifications.
"We'll be releasing a letter soon," Trump stated, highlighting the upcoming tariff rate determination, which is expected to streamline trade relations with smaller nations.
