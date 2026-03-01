Left Menu

Timely Evacuation Prevents Tragedy in Bharatpur School Roof Collapse

In Bharatpur, Rajasthan, the roof of a government school classroom collapsed, but timely action by a teacher ensured no injuries. The teacher evacuated students after noticing cracks during a briefing. The incident follows a previous, fatal collapse in Jhalawar. Video footage of the collapse surfaced online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 01-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 19:54 IST
A government school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan narrowly avoided tragedy when a classroom roof collapsed on a Saturday afternoon. Thanks to the prompt actions of a teacher, all students were safely evacuated before the roof fell.

The incident took place at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Government School located in Nagla Bhagat village within the Sewar area. A teacher had been preparing students for upcoming Holi celebrations when unusual sounds alerted her to the impending danger. She instructed the students to leave immediately, preventing any injuries.

This near-miss follows a more devastating incident last July in Jhalawar, where a similar collapse resulted in the death of seven children and injuries to over 20 others. The new incident raises concerns over infrastructure safety in regional educational institutions.

