Timely Evacuation Prevents Tragedy in Bharatpur School Roof Collapse

A government school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan narrowly avoided tragedy when a classroom roof collapsed on a Saturday afternoon. Thanks to the prompt actions of a teacher, all students were safely evacuated before the roof fell.

The incident took place at Mahatma Gandhi English Medium Government School located in Nagla Bhagat village within the Sewar area. A teacher had been preparing students for upcoming Holi celebrations when unusual sounds alerted her to the impending danger. She instructed the students to leave immediately, preventing any injuries.

This near-miss follows a more devastating incident last July in Jhalawar, where a similar collapse resulted in the death of seven children and injuries to over 20 others. The new incident raises concerns over infrastructure safety in regional educational institutions.