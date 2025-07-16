Trump Steers Republicans to Crypto Legislation Breakthrough

In a significant political maneuver, U.S. President Donald Trump intervened to facilitate a breakthrough in cryptocurrency legislation talks among Republican representatives. This comes after an obstructive procedural vote cast uncertainty on the progress of pivotal digital asset regulations in Washington D.C.

The House of Representatives experienced a tumultuous session as several conservative Republicans joined Democrats in blocking the motion, leading to volatility in crypto markets. However, President Trump assured stakeholders via a late-night statement, confirming discussions with key congressional members to secure their backing for an imminent vote.

Set to mark a landmark moment for the crypto industry, the pending legislation includes a regulatory framework for stablecoins and protective measures against government overreach in digital currency management. Despite initial setbacks, the push represents a crucial step towards clarity and recognition for digital assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)