Ceasefire Announced Amidst Escalating Clashes in Southern Syria

Syria's defence minister has announced a ceasefire after sectarian clashes in Sweida province resulted in dozens of deaths. Despite the ceasefire, clashes continue amidst allegations of rights violations by security forces. Israeli airstrikes have targeted Syrian military convoys to protect the Druze minority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Busraal-Harir | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Syrian defence minister declared a ceasefire on Tuesday after government forces entered a major city in southern Sweida province, following sectarian clashes that left dozens dead. The conflict has seen violent exchanges between local Sunni Bedouin tribes and Druze armed factions.

Tensions escalated with Israeli strikes on Syrian military forces, purportedly to protect the Druze minority. The escalation began with kidnappings and retaliatory attacks, drawing government forces aimed at restoring order, who clashed with Druze groups.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, scattered clashes and alleged rights violations continue. Over 160 people have reportedly died since the weekend, including civilians. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes target Syrian forces, citing protection of the Druze. The international community, including the US, expressed concern over the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

