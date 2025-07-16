Japan's Political Shake-Up: Sanseito's Rise and Immigration Debate

In the lead-up to Japan's upper house elections, the Sanseito party, led by Sohei Kamiya, is rapidly capturing voter attention with its strong stance against immigration. The party originated on YouTube during the pandemic, spreading conspiracy theories, and is now mainstreaming fears previously limited to the fringes of Japanese politics.

Embracing a 'Japanese First' message, Sanseito is further destabilizing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's tenuous minority government. While votes may only earn them 10 to 15 seats, their influence signifies a growing unease over immigration and economic difficulties. This shift has compelled the ruling coalition to address issues regarding foreign nationals and illegal immigration.

With a support base drawn from young men and a significant online following, Sanseito is piquing interest as they challenge conventional political dynamics in Japan. While hurdles remain, including criticisms of gender equality policies, Kamiya's leadership is steering the discussion on immigration to the forefront of national debate.