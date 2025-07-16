Left Menu

The 'Randeep Rule': Karnataka's Political Drama Unfolds

Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, faces criticism from opposition parties BJP and JD(S) who mockingly refer to him as the 'super CM'. His one-on-one meetings with ministers prompt accusations of the 'Randeep rule' overshadowing current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:32 IST
The 'Randeep Rule': Karnataka's Political Drama Unfolds
Randeep Singh Surjewala
  • Country:
  • India

Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC General Secretary assigned to Karnataka, continues to stir political tension as he engages in one-on-one meetings with ministers. This move has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP and JD(S), who sarcastically question if 'Randeep rule' has taken over in the state.

R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP member, accuses the Congress high command of losing faith in CM Siddaramaiah, suggesting Surjewala is exerting undue influence. Meanwhile, Surjewala's meetings are reportedly aimed at gauging ministerial performance and addressing concerns from party MLAs.

Accusations from political rivals paint a picture of a Congress party in disarray, weakened by internal strife and allegations of top-down control. Critics claim Karnataka is reduced to a 'puppet state' under 'Surjewala Sarkar', challenging the democratic process and party unity as speculations of a leadership change circulate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025