The 'Randeep Rule': Karnataka's Political Drama Unfolds
Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, faces criticism from opposition parties BJP and JD(S) who mockingly refer to him as the 'super CM'. His one-on-one meetings with ministers prompt accusations of the 'Randeep rule' overshadowing current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC General Secretary assigned to Karnataka, continues to stir political tension as he engages in one-on-one meetings with ministers. This move has drawn criticism from the opposition BJP and JD(S), who sarcastically question if 'Randeep rule' has taken over in the state.
R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and BJP member, accuses the Congress high command of losing faith in CM Siddaramaiah, suggesting Surjewala is exerting undue influence. Meanwhile, Surjewala's meetings are reportedly aimed at gauging ministerial performance and addressing concerns from party MLAs.
Accusations from political rivals paint a picture of a Congress party in disarray, weakened by internal strife and allegations of top-down control. Critics claim Karnataka is reduced to a 'puppet state' under 'Surjewala Sarkar', challenging the democratic process and party unity as speculations of a leadership change circulate.
