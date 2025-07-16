Siddaramaiah's Call for True Democracy: Advocating for Marginalized Voices
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emphasizes that India can't be a true democracy without the inclusion of marginalized communities. He criticizes BJP for blocking progress on social justice and calls for caste census and proportional representation at the AICC OBC council meet.
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that India's status as a true democracy hinges on the inclusion of minorities and marginalized groups. During an address at the AICC OBC council meeting, he argued that communities like OBCs, SCs, and STs must be heard, not just counted.
Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for obstructing progress on social justice, including delaying the Kantharaj Committee report. He highlighted Karnataka's pioneering efforts in the field, mentioning historical initiatives from as early as 1918 and underlining Congress achievements like the 1993 National Commission for Backward Classes Act.
The CM called for actionable steps such as a caste census, proportional representation, and enhanced educational and economic support for backward classes. He accused the BJP of masking exclusion with tokenism while declaring the issue a fight for dignity and genuine empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
